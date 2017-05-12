Central London health body invokes major incident plan after IT disruption | Reuters

LONDON A central London health authority, which manages five large hospitals including St Bartholomew's and The Royal London, said it had activated a major incident plan and had cancelled routine appointments after a suspected cyber attack.

"We are experiencing a major IT disruption and there are delays at all of our hospitals. We have activated our major incident plan to make sure we can maintain the safety and welfare of patients," Barts Health said in a statement posted on its website on Friday.

"We are very sorry that we have to cancel routine appointments... Ambulances are being diverted to neighbouring hospitals." (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)

