Caroline Wozniacki jumps to No 2 in WTA rankings; Nick Kyrgios climbs four ATP spots after Brisbane title

Paris: Caroline Wozniacki climbed to No 2 in the WTA rankings published on Monday following a run to the final in Auckland last week.

It is the 27-year-old's highest ranking in almost six years when she lost the No 1 spot following a poor start to 2012.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina moved up to fourth on the back of victory in Brisbane while German Julia Georges, who stunned Wozniacki in the Auckland final, climbed two places to 12th.

Romania's Simona Halep remains on top of the rankings ahead of the start of the Australian Open in Melbourne next week.

A week before the start of the Australian Open, in-form Nick Kyrgios moved up four places to 17th following his victory in the Brisbane International tournament on Sunday.

South Africa's Kevin Anderson moved up three places to 11th after reaching the final in Pune while Rafael Nadal held onto top spot ahead of Roger Federer.