You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. Canadian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel sets the pace in final practice session, Lewis Hamilton third

Canadian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel sets the pace in final practice session, Lewis Hamilton third

SportsAFPJun, 10 2017 21:53:29 IST

Montreal: World championship leader Sebastian Vettel topped the times ahead of his Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen in Saturday morning's third and final free practice session ahead of Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix.

The four-time champion German dominated the hour-long session and clocked his best time in one minute and 12.572 seconds with 22 minutes remaining.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, of Germany, takes a turn at the Senna corner during the third practice session at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel takes a turn during the third practice session of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. AP

That lap lifted him 0.292 seconds clear of the Finn who was, in turn, less than a tenth ahead of Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Dutch teenager Max Verstappen, who was fourth in the leading Red Bull.

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas was fifth quickest ahead of German Nico Hulkenberg of Renault, Brazilian Felipe Massa of Williams and Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who was down in eighth in the second Red Bull.

On a blue-skied day at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari's performance encouraged belief that they could claim their first consecutive pole positions since 2012 when qualifying takes place later Saturday.

It was the fifth time in six Grands Prix that Ferrari have topped the times in third practice, but Mercedes much-improved showing following their desultory form at the Monaco Grand Prix suggested they could mount a serious challenge in the grid session.

The impressive improved Frenchman Esteban Ocon of Force India was ninth ahead of Spaniard Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso.


Published Date: Jun 10, 2017 09:53 pm | Updated Date: Jun 10, 2017 09:53 pm

Also See








Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 11IND Vs SA
2Jun 12SL Vs PAK
3Jun 14A1 Vs B2
4Jun 15A2 Vs B1
5Jun 18TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores