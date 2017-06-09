Bundesliga: Willy Sagnol signs two-year deal with Bayern Munich to work as Carlo Ancelotti's assistant

Berlin: Former France defender Willy Sagnol has joined Bayern Munich on a two-year deal as Carlo Ancelotti's assistant coach for 2017-18.

The 40-year-old, who made 184 appearances for Bayern between 2000-09 and was part of the squad that won the Champions League in 2001.

"Having lost two of my assistants with Paul Clement leaving during the winter break and Hermann Gerland leaving at the end of the season, I expressed to the board my wish that a new assistant coach be appointed," Ancelotti said.

During discussions, the 57-year-old made it clear he wanted a former Bayern player with a certain level of experience as a coach. "Willy Sagnol ticks both these boxes, and I'm very much looking forward to working with him," the Italian said.

Sagnol added: "It's a great honour for me to be chosen by Carlo Ancelotti, one of the best and most experienced coaches in the world, and I'm really looking forward to working in his coaching team."

Sagnol has management experience after coaching the France under-21 side from 2013-14 before taking over French league side Bordeaux from 2014 until last year.

Importantly, for when dealing with Bayern's star-studded squad, Sagnol also speaks German, English and, most helpfully for Ancelotti, Italian.

"I'm delighted to move back to Munich with my family," said Sagnol.