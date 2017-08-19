Bundesliga: Kevin-Prince Boateng quits Las Palmas to join Eintracht Frankfurt on a three-year deal

Frankfurt: Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has inked a three-year contract with Eintracht Frankfurt, the German top division football club announced.

The Bundesliga side said in a statement on Friday that the 30-year-old Boateng, who rescinded his contract with Las Palmas earlier this week for personal reasons, is the midfielder the club has been seeking to reinforce the squad.

"We have been in touch with Kevin for a while and we are happy to support his desire to come back to Germany and to be closer to his family," Eintracht Sporting Director Fredi Bobic said.

"We know about his power and strength in midfield and he will be a key player in the team. The young players will benefit from his attitude and experience," Bobic added.

The German-born Boateng, who made his debut as a professional player with Hertha Berlin, said he missed Germany, where he also played with Schalke and Borussia Dortmund.

"I missed Germany, and also playing in Bundesliga. It means a lot to me that Eintracht give me the opportunity to come home with my family," Boateng said.

"I am really looking forward to play in the German topflight again, it's an exciting league. And I cannot wait to meet my new teammates, to wear the Eintracht jersey and to go out there and play" he added.

Boateng represented Germany at the U-19, U-20 and the U-21 levels before deciding to switch to his native Ghana. He represented the west African nation from 2010 to 2014, scoring two goals in 15 international matches.

The 30-year-old, whose brother Jerome Boateng wears the German jersey at the international level, has played for Ghana in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

The two brothers became part of a select group of siblings to play against each other in world football's showpiece event when Germany beat Ghana 1-0 in a group match of the 2010 World Cup.

Boateng then scored the opening goal in the 2-1 win over the USA in their final group game as Ghana became the third African nation after Cameroon and Senegal to reach the quarter-final of the World Cup.