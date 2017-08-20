You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. Bundesliga: Hamburg's Nicolai Mueller out for seven months after tearing ligament during goal celebration

Bundesliga: Hamburg's Nicolai Mueller out for seven months after tearing ligament during goal celebration

SportsReutersAug, 20 2017 16:51:25 IST

Berlin: Hamburg SV winger Nicolai Mueller will be sidelined for about seven months and will need surgery after tearing a cruciate ligament while celebrating a goal during the side's opening Bundesliga game on Saturday.

In this Aug. 19, 2017 photo Hamburg's Nicolai Mueller is treated during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hamburger SV and FC Augsburg in Hamburg, Germany. Hamburger SV forward Nicolai Mueller is out for around six months after injuring himself while celebrating a goal. The Bundesliga club says Mueller tore a cruciate ligament in his right knee after scoring in Saturday's league-opener, a 1-0 home win over Augsburg. Mueller attempted a pirouette before falling to the ground in apparent pain. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)

Nicolai Mueller is out for around six months after injuring himself while celebrating a goal. AP

The 29-year-old Mueller scored the only goal of the match against Augsburg but as he raced towards the corner flag to celebrate with fans he stumbled over it and fell, tearing his ligament in the process.

He tried playing on but had to be taken off.

"This diagnosis is a big shock for us all and a heavy blow for Nicolai at the start of the season," Hamburg sports director Jens Todt said on Sunday after a medical check on Mueller.

Saturday's win was the first for Hamburg at the start of the season in seven years with the former European champions having narrowly avoided relegation in three of the last four seasons.


Published Date: Aug 20, 2017 04:51 pm | Updated Date: Aug 20, 2017 04:51 pm


Also See







Caraoke: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana groove to songs from Bareilly Ki Barfi while on the road



Top Stories



Cricket Scores