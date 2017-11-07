Bundesliga: Franck Ribery's return to training sparks hopes of early Bayern Munich comeback

Berlin: Franck Ribery ran in training on Monday for the first time since tearing knee ligaments last month, sparking hopes he could return for Bayern Munich sooner than expected.

The 34-year-old French winger was injured in Bayern's 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin on 1 October and had been expected to be ruled out until January.

However, his recovery has gone well and Bayern hope he could return before the Bundesliga winter break, which starts on 17 December.

"Finally training on the pitch again! #motivation #greatfeeling," Ribery wrote on his official Twitter account.

The veteran has spent a decade at Bayern, scoring 112 goals in 362 matches in all competitions, and is hoping for a contract renewal with his current deal due to expire at the end of the season.

However, Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is tight-lipped about a possible contract extension.

"He is a player who has done a lot for Bayern, who is very popular both at the club and with our fans," said Rummenigge at the weekend.

"But, in the end, football is a competitive sport and we have to ask ourselves if Franck Ribery is the future or if we need a new player."