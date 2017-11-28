You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund's star Mario Goetze suffers ankle injury, ruled out for six weeks

SportsIANSNov, 28 2017 14:31:33 IST

Berlin: Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze has been ruled out for six weeks due to an injury, the Bundesliga football club confirmed in an official statement.

File image of Borussia Dortmund's Mario Goetze. AFP

File image of Borussia Dortmund's Mario Goetze. AFP

The 25-year-old Germany international sustained a torn ligament in his ankle in Saturday's dramatic 4-4 draw against rivals Schalke, reports Xinhua.

Goetze was fouled by Schalke's Daniel Caligiuri in the 78th minute and had to be replaced by Gonzalo Castro as he was unable to continue.

According to the club's official statement, the "BVB" will be without Goetze for "six weeks".

His comeback is set for 14 January when Dortmund encounter Wolfsburg at the 18th round in Bundesliga.


The struggling eight-time German champions currently are at fifth place in the standings as they wait for their first win since 24 October.


Published Date: Nov 28, 2017 02:31 pm | Updated Date: Nov 28, 2017 02:31 pm


Also See





9 Months Episode 15: A Guide to the delivery, by doctors — Part 1



Top Stories



Cricket Scores