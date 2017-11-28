Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund's star Mario Goetze suffers ankle injury, ruled out for six weeks

Berlin: Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze has been ruled out for six weeks due to an injury, the Bundesliga football club confirmed in an official statement.

The 25-year-old Germany international sustained a torn ligament in his ankle in Saturday's dramatic 4-4 draw against rivals Schalke, reports Xinhua.

Goetze was fouled by Schalke's Daniel Caligiuri in the 78th minute and had to be replaced by Gonzalo Castro as he was unable to continue.

According to the club's official statement, the "BVB" will be without Goetze for "six weeks".

His comeback is set for 14 January when Dortmund encounter Wolfsburg at the 18th round in Bundesliga.

The struggling eight-time German champions currently are at fifth place in the standings as they wait for their first win since 24 October.