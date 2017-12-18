Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs new deal with club, reports German media

Berlin: Borussia Dortmund's prolific Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has extended his contract with the club until 2021, German media reported on Sunday.

The 28-year-old finished as the leading scorer in the Bundesliga last season with 31 goals, one ahead of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, and he has netted 13 times in 15 matches this term.

His previous deal was due to run until June 2020. Kicker magazine said Aubameyang's extension included an increase in his salary.

Aubameyang, who was born in France, joined Dortmund in 2013 from Saint-Etienne.