Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund sack coach Peter Bosz after Werder Bremen defeat, appoint Peter Stoger as new boss

Berlin: Borussia Dortmund sacked coach Peter Bosz on Sunday and immediately replaced him with Peter Stoeger, who himself was fired by Cologne one week earlier after failing to win a league match this season.

Dutchman Bosz, who had been in charge for six months, was dismissed a day after Dortmund were jeered off the field following a 2-1 defeat by Werder Bremen, leaving them without a Bundesliga win since late September.

“We decided yesterday evening in a chat with Peter Bosz that we must let him go immediately,” Dortmund’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told a news conference. “He was emotional, but took it calmly.”

Stoeger was immediately presented to the media. “I‘m enormously happy to be allowed to coach this team, in this stadium,” he said.