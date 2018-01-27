Bundesliga: Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman wants to emulate teammate Franck Ribery with lengthy stint at club

Berlin: Fleet-footed France winger Kingsley Coman hopes to emulate compatriot Franck Ribery with a lengthy stay at Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old Coman has a contract with Bayern until 2023, which he plans to see through, following in the footsteps of Ribery, who has spent a decade at Bayern.

"What is certain is that I will stay (until 2023)," Coman told German daily Bild.

"To be completely honest, if I leave Bayern at some point, then I will have to go to a bigger club, but there isn't one."

The France international joined Bayern on a two-year loan from Juventus in 2015 before the deal was made permanent last April.

He came off the bench to replace Arjen Robben on the right wing in last Sunday's 4-2 home win over Werder Bremen, which Ribery started on the left.

Coman, who can play on either wing, is seen as the obvious replacement for Ribery, 34, who joined Bayern in 2007 and is out of contract at the end of the season.

Coman has started nine of Bayern's 19 league games this season, one more than left winger Ribery, who suffered a knee injury in October.

"I don't see him (Ribery) as a rival, he is a team-mate," said Coman.

"Besides, I can play on the right wing, where Robben is a rival, but all three of us get on well."

Ribery told magazine Sport Bild, he "feels good and can play for two more years at the top level", but Bayern are yet to offer an extension.

Bayern are 16-points clear at the top of the Bundesliga as they prepare to host ninth-placed Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.