Bundesliga: Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman extends contract with German champions till 2023

Berlin: Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman has extended his contract with the German champions until 2023, the club announced on Thursday.

"I’m very happy that I’ll be able to keep playing for this club for a long time. I feel at home at Bayern and in Munich," said Coman after signing the deal.

Coman, a Paris Saint-Germain youth product, moved to Bayern on a two-year loan from Juventus in 2015.

The France international has impressed in his time in Germany, and the Bundesliga leaders exercised their option to buy in April, giving him a contract that was due to expire in June 2020.

"Kingsley Coman has made fantastic progress this season and has rightfully become a senior France international while at Bayern," said Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

"We’re pleased to have tied Kingsley down to a long-term contract and are convinced he’ll become a true great at Bayern in the future."

In 84 matches Coman has scored 12 goals and he has gained the confidence of new coach Jupp Heynckes, who named the 21-year-old as a potential successor to his countryman Franck Ribery.

"In a couple of years Ribery's career will come to an end, and Kingsley could be his successor," Heynckes said before Coman shone in his side's 3-1 win over PSG in the Champions League.