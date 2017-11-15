Bundesliga: Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery returns to training following lengthy injury break

Berlin: Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery returned to training on Wednesday following a six-week injury break due to a knee injury.

The 34-year-old Frenchman, at Bayern since 2007, is desperate to return to action as he battles for a contract extension at the end of the season.

Ribery tore the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee in the German champions’ 2-2 draw at Hertha Berlin on 1 October.

“Playing on Saturday against Augsburg is a bit early for him,” the club said in a statement.

Spaniard Juan Bernat, however, who has yet to play this season after being injured during the pre-season, sounded confident of a possible return on Saturday.

“Maybe I can be part of the team at the next game,” Bernat said. “I am feeling good.”

Bundesliga leaders Bayern are four points clear of RB Leipzig and six points ahead of Borussia Dortmund.