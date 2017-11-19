Bundesliga: Bayern Munich eying Sandro Wagner as back-up for star marksman Robert Lewandowski

Berlin: Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed Bayern Munich's interest in signing Sandro Wagner by telling the Bundesliga leaders to name their price for the Germany striker.

Bayern, who beat Augsburg 3-0 on Saturday to take a six-point lead at the top, are eager to sign a back-up striker for Robert Lewandowski, Bundesliga's top scorer, and Wagner fits the bill.

Nagelsmann made clear Bayern's interest in 29-year-old Munich-born Wagner before fourth-placed Hoffenheim's 1-1 draw at home to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday ahead of the opening of the transfer market on 1 January.

"I'm a fan of truth and reality and that is the reality," Nagelsmann told Sky.

"We do not have to improve our bargaining position, we are not under pressure and do not have to sell.

"The negotiating partner is under pressure, so you can continue quite publicly.

"We have discussed this with all partners, we are ready to talk, but it depends on the money."

Wagner, a product of Bayern's academy, is under contract with Hoffenheim until 2020.

He was part of the Germany squad which won the Confederations Cup in July and has scored five goals in seven games for the world champions.

Bayern have no senior striker as back-up for Lewandowski and their director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic said a deal for Wagner was being discussed.

"We met with Alexander Rosen (Hoffenheim's sports director) and talked with him; of course it's all about the transfer fee," said Salihamidzic.

"We are relaxed on the matter, not under pressure and have a lot of time."

Salihamidzic denied that France and Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann was a target for Bayern.

"We have not even dealt with the name Griezmann," said the Bayern boss.

"We still have time, the transfer window opens on 1 January.

"We will try to make good and sensible decisions and will not do anything crazy."