BSF soldier video: Sportspersons come out in support of Tej Bahadur Yadav

FP Sports Jan, 10 2017 17:01:03 IST
A host of prominent sportspersons on Tuesday came out in support of Border Security Force (BSF) soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav over his allegations of poor quality of food served to personnel on the border and corruption among high-ranking officers.

Yadav, a constable in the 29th battalion, had posted several videos on social networking platform Facebook showing visuals of poor quality of food provided to BSF soldiers on the Indo-Pakistan border. He had alleged that BSF officers siphon off food supplies provided by the government.

He had also expressed apprehension that his superiors may take action against him for exposing the deplorable conditions of soldiers serving on the border.

Yadav's outburst has caused a storm on social media with many coming forward to express their support.

