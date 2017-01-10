BSF soldier video: Sportspersons come out in support of Tej Bahadur Yadav

A host of prominent sportspersons on Tuesday came out in support of Border Security Force (BSF) soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav over his allegations of poor quality of food served to personnel on the border and corruption among high-ranking officers.

Yadav, a constable in the 29th battalion, had posted several videos on social networking platform Facebook showing visuals of poor quality of food provided to BSF soldiers on the Indo-Pakistan border. He had alleged that BSF officers siphon off food supplies provided by the government.

He had also expressed apprehension that his superiors may take action against him for exposing the deplorable conditions of soldiers serving on the border.

Yadav's outburst has caused a storm on social media with many coming forward to express their support.

Really disturbed by the video of our soldiers being deprived of food. Pray that their needs are taken care of .#SaveOurSoldiers — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) January 9, 2017

Proper food for our Jawans is a must.

Bas Baat Khatam.#SaveOurSoldiers — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 10, 2017

Whatever said and done,our Soldiers and Farmers need to be taken better care of. Proper food needs to reach them all.#Food4Soldiers pic.twitter.com/5WG9btYabs — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 10, 2017

Hi plz share this as much as u can if you love ur jawans who r protecting uspic.twitter.com/8FKThzuWia — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 9, 2017

रक्षको की दुर्दशा।सीमा पर 1 रोटी से duty और peace posting में मैडम के शॉपिंग बैग उठाओ।#saveBSF BSF Jawan Posted in J https://t.co/gLf6P1PCjz — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) January 10, 2017