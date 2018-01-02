You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Brisbane International: Andy Murray's Australian Open preparations hit after pull-out due to injury

SportsAFP02 Jan, 2018 15:33:08 IST

Brisbane: Former World No 1 Andy Murray has withdrawn from the season-opening Brisbane International in a major setback to his Australian Open preparations.

He suffered a right hip injury in 2017 and has not played on the ATP tour since losing a tough five-setter to American Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

Britain Tennis - Aegon Championships - Queens Club, London - June 20, 2017 Great Britain's Andy Murray looks dejected after losing his first round match against Australia's Jordan Thompson Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic - RTS17WRO

File photo of Andy Murray. Reuters

Murray said on Sunday he felt in great shape and that he was confident he would play in Brisbane.

But the 30-year-old Scot issued a statement Tuesday announcing his withdrawal from the tournament and did not say whether he would be able to play the year's first Grand Slam.


Murray said he would stay in Brisbane as he "works towards returning to the tennis circuit".

"I'm very disappointed to be withdrawing from the Brisbane International," he added.


"I came here with every intention of making a strong start to the year, but sadly my team and I don't feel that I'm where I need to be just yet to compete at the highest level."

Murray joins top seed and World No 1 Rafael Nadal, who pulled out of the tournament late last week, on the sidelines.


Published Date: Jan 02, 2018 03:33 pm | Updated Date: Jan 02, 2018 03:33 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2



Top Stories



Cricket Scores