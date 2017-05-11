Borussia Dortmund's Marc Bartra returns to training after recovering from bomb attack injury

Berlin: Marc Bartra returned to training on Wednesday, almost exactly a month after his wrist was fractured in a bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus.

"There's good news," proclaimed Dortmund in a statement. "Central defender Marc Bartra is back in team training exactly 29 days after undergoing an operation on his right hand and wrist following the bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus."

The 26-year-old Spaniard's wrist was fractured and he was hit by shards of broken glass after three bombs exploded beside the Dortmund bus ahead of their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Monaco on 11 April.

The match at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion was delayed 24 hours due to the attack before the hosts lost 2-3, eventually going down 3-6 on aggregate against the French league leaders.

A 28-year-old German-Russian has been charged with carrying out the attack, believed to have been motivated by greed.

Joining Bartra back in training was Turkish midfielder Nuri Sahin, who had been out since injuring an ankle on 22 April, the club said.

Bartra had described his ordeal as "the longest and hardest 15 minutes of my life".

"The pain, the panic, the uncertainty of not knowing what was happening, or how long it would last... they were the longest and hardest 15 minutes of my life," the Spanish defender had written in a message posted on Instagram.