Bordeaux Challenger: Leander Paes-Scott Lipsky record comfortable win to reach semifinal

Bordeaux, France: Indian tennis legend Leander Paes and American Scott Lipsky beat French pair of Laurent Lokoli and Maxime Janvier in straight sets to sail into the semi-finals of the Bordeaux Challenger, in Bordeaux on Wednesday.

The Indo-American duo prevailed over Lokoli-Janvier pair 6-4 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

In Thursday's semi-final, Paes and Lipsky will be up against all-Indian pair of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan.

Raja and Sharan defeated Australian combination of Alex Bolt Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2 6-7 (4) 10-6 in a keenly-contested last eight encounter.