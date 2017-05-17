You are here:
Bordeaux Challenger: Leander Paes, Scott Lipsky advance into quarterfinals with straight-set win

SportsPTIMay, 17 2017 11:04:08 IST

Bordeaux: Veteran Indian star Leander Paes and Scott Lipsky of USA moved into the quarter- finals of the Bordeaux Challenger tennis tournament with straight sets win over local pair of Mathias Bourgue and Gregoire Barrere at Bordeaux on Wednesday.

The second-seeded Indo-American duo defeated the unseeded Bourgue-Barrere pair 6-2, 7-5 in their first round encounter to sail through to the last eight round.

Paes and Lipsky will now face the winner of the all- French clash between Laurent Lokoli and Javier Maxime and Tristan Lamasine and Jonathan Eysseric.


Published Date: May 17, 2017 11:04 am | Updated Date: May 17, 2017 11:04 am

