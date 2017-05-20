Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index | Reuters

You are here:
SportsReutersMay, 20 2017 09:56:11 IST

MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.

State-owned gas transmission company Gail Ltd will make way for the two stocks in the benchmark index, the exchange said in a statement on Friday.

On Friday, the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.10 percent at 30,464.92 after earlier rising 0.91 percent to a record high. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Published Date: May 20, 2017 09:56 am | Updated Date: May 20, 2017 09:56 am







