BJP youth wing leader files defamation case on Arvind Kejriwal and AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: A BJP youth wing leader today sought prosecution of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh in a Delhi court for defamation.

He alleged that they projected him as the person who reportedly assaulted former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra.

Ankit Bhardwaj, the state executive member of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha which is the youth wing of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), said that the criminal defamation complaint was being filed as both Kejriwal and Singh did not reply to his legal notice in the matter.

The complainant claimed that the AAP leaders had wrongly accused him in media of assaulting Mishra on 10 May while the person apprehended at the spot for the alleged offence belonged to their own party.

"The reputation of the complainant has been tarnished in the mind of party leaders, relatives, friends and public at large whoever seen the news," the complaint filed through advocate Yogesh Swaroop said.