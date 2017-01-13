Big Bash League 2016-17 Points Table: Perth Scorchers lead table

The sixth edition of the popular Australian T20 cricket tournament, the Big Bash League, is underway Down Under in full swing. Featuring some of the top current and former international cricketers, such as Brendon McCullum, Kumar Sangakkara, Stuart Broad, Kevin Pietersen and Sunil Narine, the matches have been drawing huge crowds over the festive season in Australia.

The eight teams participating in the T20 league are Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder. The Shane Watson-led Sydney Thunder are the defending champions but have had a poor start to their title defence with four losses from four games to languish at the bottom of the table.

Most of the teams have finished five matches each and here's how the leader board stands. Currently, Brisbane Heat are on top of the leader board with eight points from five games. They are followed by Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers.

Here's the full points table after the games on 7 January: