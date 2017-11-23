Bengaluru Open: India's Sumit Nagal stuns top seed Blaz Kavcic, sets up quarters clash with Yuki Bhambri

Bengaluru: India's unseeded Sumit Nagal shocked top seed Blaz Kavcic of Slovenia to book a semi-final clash with compatriot Yuki Bhambri in the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger event.
Kavcic was tipped to win the quarterfinal tie but Sumit outplayed him in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 at the KSLTA Stadium.
In the semifinals, Sumit will face Yuki who defeated compatriot Prajnesh Gunneswaran 7-5, 6-2 in another quarterfinal match of the USD 100,000 tournament.
Asked about tomorrow's semifinals, Yuki said, "It does not really matter whom I am playing in the semifinals. I will just focus on my game."
Yuki had beaten Spain's Pedro Martinez 6-2, 7-6 yesterday to enter the quarterfinals.
In another quarterfinal match, Tsung-Hua Yang of Chinese Taipei defeated Frenchman Antoine Escoffier 6-4, 6-4 to set up a semifinal clash with Great Britain's Jay Clarke who beat Croatian Ante Pavic 6-2, 4-6, 7-6.
Published Date: Nov 23, 2017 09:12 pm | Updated Date: Nov 23, 2017 09:12 pm