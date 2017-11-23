You are here:
Bengaluru Open: India's Sumit Nagal stuns top seed Blaz Kavcic, sets up quarters clash with Yuki Bhambri

Bengaluru: India's unseeded Sumit Nagal shocked top seed Blaz Kavcic of Slovenia to book a semi-final clash with compatriot Yuki Bhambri in the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger event.

File image of Sumit Nagal. AFP

Kavcic was tipped to win the quarterfinal tie but Sumit outplayed him in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 at the KSLTA Stadium.

In the semifinals, Sumit will face Yuki who defeated compatriot Prajnesh Gunneswaran 7-5, 6-2 in another quarterfinal match of the USD 100,000 tournament.

Asked about tomorrow's semifinals, Yuki said, "It does not really matter whom I am playing in the semifinals. I will just focus on my game."

Yuki had beaten Spain's Pedro Martinez 6-2, 7-6 yesterday to enter the quarterfinals.


In another quarterfinal match, Tsung-Hua Yang of Chinese Taipei defeated Frenchman Antoine Escoffier 6-4, 6-4 to set up a semifinal clash with Great Britain's Jay Clarke who beat Croatian Ante Pavic 6-2, 4-6, 7-6.


