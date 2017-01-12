Bengaluru FC's Juanan says team playing Spanish style of football, courtesy coach Albert Roca

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC defender Juanan on Thursday said a tinge of Spanish flavour is now visible among BFC players, courtesy co-Spaniard and coach Albert Roca.

"Yeah, I am seeing the Spanish style of football. Things like ball possession and short passes have been the style which BFC boys have adopted, courtesy Roca," Juanan told PTI.

"I think, most of the countries are playing the Spanish way because it is beautiful," he said ahead of the I-League clash between BFC and Chennai City to be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on 14 January.

Juanan said he was not acquainted with Roca until he joined BFC.

"I did not have any connections with Roca. I came to know of him one week before coming to Bengaluru," he said.

Juanan expects BFC to finish off this season with yet another title win as they did it last year.

"I expect my team to finish off the season by winning the I-League, and would like to help them by sharing my experience at various international level," he said.

Juanan said he was impressed with the performance of Indian players in BFC.

"They (Indians) are very good because they are quality players. I only know of Indian players, playing for BFC, not others playing for other clubs," he said.

Asked to mention some Indian players who have impressed him, Juanan said, "Most of them."

Juanan said he is also focusing on free kicks and corners to help the team score goals.

"Yes it is very important to focus on free kicks and corners, which I will be doing. These get goals, which are important to win matches," he said.

The Spaniard said he had played for many football leagues across the world, but loves German leagues the most because it is highly competitive.

"I have played for many football leagues across the world, but I love German leagues the most because it is played before 50,000-strong fans and the players there play quality football and are pretty strong," he said.

Juanan had played for Galicians, Real Madrid Castilla before moving to Germany in 2011 where he played for Fortuna Dusseldorf.