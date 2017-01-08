Bengaluru FC pledge to make city fear-free for women, play I-League opener in pink kit

When Bengaluru FC walked out on the field at the Sree Kanteerava stadium to begin pursuit of yet another I-League title on Saturday, there was also something else that they were chasing. The Blues stunned many in the stadium when the stepped onto the field in a much-changed pink strip, and not their usual blue.

Bengaluru has been under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons in the past week after few women in the city were molested on 1 January by a group of men. Security personnel were reportedly present at the site, but no action was taken against this shameful act, drawing outrage from the entire nation.

Bengaluru FC, who have been a breath of fresh air for Indian football, decided to wear pink jerseys for their I-League opener against Shillong Lajong to highlight their concern for women's safety in the city.

Before the game, the club tweeted a video through their handle, in which captain Sunil Chhetri, center-back John Johnson and youngsters Daniel Lalhimpuia came together to give out a strong message to all the men in the city to set an example for the rest, by respecting the dignity of every women.

Because a change in all of us begins with every one of us. #WeForWomenpic.twitter.com/HqMvTybL6H — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 7, 2017

Bengaluru's Shree Kanteerava stadium is considered to be a fortress. The West Block Blues always create an atmosphere to make their players comfortable at home every time they step on to the field. The Bengaluru players in the video voice the need to make the entire city a fortress and ensure no women in the city lives with fear.

The video concludes with the line, "A change in all of us, begins in all of us." Bengaluru FC turning up in pink jerseys for the support of women's safety could be that beginning.