You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Belgian Grand Prix: Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel blames himself for lacklustre practice session at Spa

SportsAFPAug, 26 2017 13:07:49 IST

Spa-Francorchamps: A disappointed Sebastian Vettel blamed himself on Friday after struggling to match Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen and trailing in fifth in practice for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

The 30-year-old German was nearly half a second slower than his main title rival Lewis Hamilton who topped the times for Mercedes ahead of his 200th Grand Prix start. Raikkonen was second.

Sebastian Vettel was half a second slower than Lewis Hamilton. Image Courtesy: Twitter @ScuderiaFerrari

Sebastian Vettel was half a second slower than Lewis Hamilton. Image Courtesy: Twitter @ScuderiaFerrari

"I'm not happy with myself, not happy with the car, so I think we have a little bit to come," said the four-time former world champion who leads the title race ahead of Hamilton by 14 points.

"I wasn't doing the best job today. I didn't really find the rhythm the way I wanted to. I know I can go faster….

"In terms of the car, the grip is fine. We just need to find the right balance. Sliding a bit too much, in places, with the rear, washing out with the fronts.

"Stuff that we can influence, I can influence by driving differently. It should be fine...”

He added: "Obviously, Friday is always difficult to judge because on Saturday everybody seems to make a step.

"If we can make the same step, we can be close. Mercedes is still the favourite. We're here to give them a hard time.

"Whenever they went out, they had the possibility to go fast. It's a long track and it's not so easy to put everything together.

"They look very strong, no doubt. I think for us, for myself, I was not happy. I was a bit so-so. I did not really find the rhythm, especially on the short run.

"The long run was better. Overall I think the car is there to do the job to go fast. We just need to get it right on all fronts. I need to do my job and we'll be fine."


Published Date: Aug 26, 2017 01:07 pm | Updated Date: Aug 26, 2017 01:07 pm


Also See







Caraoke: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana groove to songs from Bareilly Ki Barfi while on the road



Top Stories



Cricket Scores