Beat Mumbai’s heat, head over to the city’s first Underwater Festival this weekend

We know April has been hot, and May is definitely going to be sweltering, so here’s your chance to plunge into the cooling waters, that too within city limits.

Yes, you heard us right! Beat the Mumbai heat and head over to the city’s first underwater festival this weekend because it ain’t going to get any better than this.

Finkick Adventures, founded by Ankit Saboo and Kshitij Mittal, is hosting Mumbai’s first Underwater Festival on May 6 and May 7 and we are beyond excited!

Don’t swim? Never dived before? Not a problem because the event caters to both swimmers and non-swimmers and offers an array of aqua-sports and other fun activities to choose from, like skateboarding, spikeball and slackline.

Non-swimmers can sign up for an introduction to scuba diving and indulge in fun underwater activities, while all you diving enthusiasts can choose from participating in an underwater obstacle course or cycling in a 17 feet-deep pool!

Swimmers can also compete in a round of underwater hockey or Octopush, as it is popularly known, in which two teams compete to manoeuvre a puck across the bottom of a swimming pool. The festival also will also hold diving sessions for the disabled, along with two army veterans who lost their limbs on duty.

And oh, there’s an underwater photo booth for your selfies.

For all those who’d like to indulge in something else besides water sports, there are photography exhibitions, talks, film screenings and slack-rope performances. Also, some yummy food trucks to cater to your hunger pangs.

The event will be held at Prabodhankar Thakeray Krida Sankul and includes all gear, except your swimwear! So, what are you waiting for? Take the plunge and book your tickets here.