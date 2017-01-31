BCCI's Supreme Court-appointed panel: Who are Vinod Rai, Ramchandra Guha, Vikram Limaye, Diana Edulji?

The Supreme Court on Monday appointed a four-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) to manage the affairs of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The four-member panel was appointed by a bench of Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud. While appointing four administrators, the court for now "deferred" a suggestion by Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi to appoint the Secretary, Ministry of Sports, as one of the administrators.

The court said BCCI CEO Johri will submit to the Rai Committee the report on the implementation or otherwise of the Justice Lodha Committee recommendations for organisational reforms in the board.

Directing the next hearing of the matter on 27 March, the bench said that the CoA will submit its report on the status of the implementation of the Justice Lodha Committee recommendation to the court in four weeks' time.

