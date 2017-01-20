BCCI's mess has tormented my sleep, says veteran administrator IS Bindra

Chandigarh: Veteran cricket administrator IS Bindra on Friday said the mess created by BCCI mandarins has disturbed his sleep and he is finding it difficult to come to terms with the fact that a Supreme Court-appointed panel of administrators could soon run the Board.

"I must admit that the mess by the cricket administrators has tormented my sleep over the past few days. I am finding it hard to come to terms with the fact that a Supreme Court-appointed panel of administrators will soon run the Board of Control for Cricket in India," he said.

Bindra refused to be a silent spectator as Indian cricket goes through one of its most testing periods.

"I'm padded up, so to speak, and will be throwing down some more ideas for the betterment of the game in the days ahead," the 75-year-old said in a statement.

The crisis was sparked by the Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing controversy in 2013.

At that time, BCCI President N Srinivasan "should have been forced to resign, enabling a fair investigation into the affairs of his son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan, to restore public faith in the game," he said.

"I pushed Srini to step aside from running the Board completely, fine both Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals Rs 20 crore each, and ban his son-in-law from cricket-related activities. Srini scoffed at me and behaved as he was bigger than courts and accountable to no one," Bindra said.

"I believe Srini's failure to resign was a missed opportunity to clean up cricket. Good governance, public trust, and ethics are values that need to permeate the game, its politics, and the public perception," he said.

"It is abominable that Srini treated the Board like his own jagir and mismanaged matters. It were his abysmal errors of judgment that ultimately opened the doors for the Supreme Court of India to get involved in cricket and order Srini to quit as BCCI President in March, 2014," he said.

The Board recently pushed itself into a corner by not accommodating some of the key Justice Lodha Committee's reforms.

"They were tabled a year ago, and instead of flexible implementation, the Board again erred by being intransigent and obstructive. The Board's mistakes have been piling up and it is plunging into self-destruct mode," he said.

Some of the administrators regarded cricket as their private fiefdom, he said.

Recently, there was a meeting under the leadership of ousted and defamed administrators of BCCI in Bangalore to work out a counter strategy. It was done to sabotage the working of the Lodha panel to be appointed by Supreme Court, he said.

"Mohinder Pandove, who served under me in Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) for 30 years, would be my pick as a former cricketer. I would have chosen Sourav Ganguly but he is the President of a state association. Rahul Dravid's name comes to mind, but his drawback is that he has no experience in administration," Bindra said.