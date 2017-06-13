BCCI's COA proposes 2-year contract, ends IPL stints for national team coaches

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) have decided that coaches with the national cricket teams will be offered two-year contracts from now, reported the Indian Expresson Tuesday.

“Now all contracts will be for two years,” said Vinod Rai, chairman of the COA, according to the report. “Any new contract that the BCCI enters into will have to comply with the Lodha reforms. It can’t be in conflict. And the Lodha Committee recommendation clearly says that the national contracts should be of (at least) 12 months. So 10 months for the national team and two months with the Indian Premier League (IPL) can no longer work.”

This effectively means that the national cricket team coaches will have to forget about coaching stints with IPL teams from here on. For instance, in the likeihood of Rahul Dravid getting an extension as the coach of India ‘A’ and India U-19 teams, he can no longer mentor Delhi Daredevils, which he has been doing for the last couple of seasons.

It has been said that the earlier contracts were of 10 months and did not cover the months of April and May, which allowed coaches to seek stints at the cash-rich league.

According to the report, selection of the India ‘A’ and U-19 coaches will have to follow a process. “How can it be for one and not for the other?” asked another COA member. Despite the conflict of interest, the COA discussed the contract issues in detail.

BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary and CEO Rahul Johri attended the meeting in Delhi on Tuesday via video conference from London in which they apprised the COA of the process for the selection of India's coach. As things stand, Anil Kumble will stay as India's coach till the upcoming West Indies tour.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman is continuing its discussion with the captain and coach to figure out the nature of problems and whether that can be resolved. But in that context, if they are not able to complete the process before the West Indies tour (the first ODI is on 23 June), then they might have to request Kumble to continue (for the tour). They (CAC) are supposed to have more rounds of conversation with the captain and coach,” said the CoA member.