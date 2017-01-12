BCCI vs Lodha: Selection panel trimmed to 3 after Jatin Paranjpe, Gagan Khoda's ouster

In an unpredecented move, the Indian cricket team selection committee has been reduced to three members from five as per recommendations by the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha committee.

Jatin Paranjpe and Gagan Khoda have been removed from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) senior selection panel after the board was clearly told to trim it to three members, reports News18.

According to an India Today report, the decision was taken based on the Lodha committee's email to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri on Wednesday evening.

As per the recommendations, the senior selection committee will now be a three-member team comprising Test players.

However, amid the administrative crisis, the BCCI had gone ahead with the selection committee meet for the England series on 6 January with five members including Paranjpe and Khoda, who have not played Test cricket.

The Lodha committee had made an exception in the current circumstances but was adamant that the selection panel be trimmed as soon as possible.

Chairman MSK Prasad, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh -- all former Test players -- meet the eligibility criteria set by the Lodha committee while Khoda and Paranjpe had only played two and four ODIs respectively.

The BCCI had announced this new panel in September, with then-president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke defying the court's orders.

The apex court removed BCCI president Thakur and Shirke from their respective posts, in what was a landmark ruling for cricket administration in the country.

Besides sacking Thakur and Shirke, the court directed all office bearers of BCCI and state associations to give an undertaking that they will abide by the recommendations of the Lodha panel. The recommendations have rendered most of the office-bearers ineligible to continue in their respective roles.

