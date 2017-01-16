BCCI vs Lodha panel: Three GCA office-bearers resign owing to maximum tenure rule

Ahmedabad: Adhering to the Lodha panel recommendations, three senior office-bearers of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) on Monday tendered their resignations from their respective posts citing the maximum tenure rule.

The officials tendered their resignations in Ahmedabad in the presence of GCA vice president Parimal Nathwani.

Those who have resigned are GCA vice president KL Contractor, treasurer Dhiraj Jogani and secretary Rajesh Patel.

Contractor was associated with GCA for around 12 years while Patel was with the cricket body for around nine years. Jogani was serving as treasurer since the last five terms.

Nathwani was here to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the upcoming cricket stadium at Motera.

On 2 January, the Supreme Court had asked BCCI and all the state associations to implement the recommendations of the committee headed by former Chief Justice of India Justice (Retd) RM Lodha.

Meanwhile, Nathwani said the entire cricketing fraternity should not be punished for the wrongdoings of a few people.

"Cricket bodies are governed under the Trust Act. We do not take any grants from the government. We generate income from cricket and cricketers. We do not take anything from the government. And yet, it is very surprising and shocking that someone has to resign because his tenure is over," said Nathwani.

"The action taken by Supreme Court is very painful. Such a harsh step on us is very unfortunate. Entire cricket has been punished for the wrongdoings of a few people. However, we respect the order of the Supreme Court and we do not wish to comment anything against it," he added.