BCCI vs Lodha panel: HCA to carry out amendments, confirmations on Thursday

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) said on Tuesday that the recommendations of Justice (Retd) Lodha Committee, already adopted by it, would be confirmed in the next Special General Meeting of the association on Thursday.

"Necessary amendments to the Memorandum, Rules and Regulations would be carried out to bring it in terms with the Judgement of the Hon'ble Supreme Court passed in Civil Appeal 4235 of 2014 (Board of Control for Cricket in India Vs Cricket Association of Bihar & Others ) dated 18th July 2016.

"The same will be confirmed in the next Special General Meeting of the Hyderabad CA to be convened on Sunday, the 26th February 2017," HCA president M Narender Goud said in a release today.

The HCA has adopted the Justice (Retd) Lodha Committee reforms in the Special General Meeting held on 20 November.

Earlier, Four units of BCCI – Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Madhya Pradesh – have filed separate pleas in the Supreme Court asking directions on its 3 January verdict, which disqualifies any office-bearer which has completed nine years in state administration.