BCCI vs Lodha panel: Former board vice-president Gokaraju Gangaraju quits ACA office

New Delhi: In the wake of the Supreme Court order, former BCCI vice-president Gokaraju Gangaraju has quit as secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) while GVK Ranga Raju has taken over as the head of the state unit.

The executive committee of the ACA was held on Monday in Vijayawada where Ranga Raju was elected president in place of DVSS Somayajulu.

Arun Kumar will be the new general secretary while V Durga Prasad the joint secretary. PV Deva Varma is the new vice president while KS Ramachandra Rao is the treasurer.

The vacancies are caused by demitting of office by the three office bearers - Somayajulu as president, Ganga Raju as general secretary and MA Rahim treasurer.

"The co-option took place for the posts of joint secretary and vice president because of the co-option of Sri GVK Ranga Raju from vice president to president and Sri Ch Arun Kumar from honorary joint secretary to honorary general secretary," an ACA release stated.

Ganga Raju had earlier demitted office as BCCI vice president as he had already completed nine years as office-bearer of both state and national body.