BCCI seek CAC help in ending rift between Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli, claims report

With news of discord between the duo dominating headlines for the last few days, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has reached out to the influential Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which includes legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Saurav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, to broker a truce between Team India head coach Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli, according to a The Times of India report.

According to the report, the trio has asked the two to soften their stance against each other for the sake of peace in the Indian dressing room. It has been reported that the Indian players, led by Kohli, were unhappy with Kumble's tough approach towards them.

The reports had led to doubts over Kumble getting an extension as coach after his contract ends with the culmination of the Champions Trophy 2017 tournament, which is currently underway in England. The BCCI had put out a press release asking interested candidates to apply for Kumble's job while specifying that the legendary leg-spinner would be a direct entry into the process.

A decision on who will be the next Team India coach is expected to be made in the next few weeks by the CAC, who will interview all the candidates. Kumble was given an extension until the end of the West Indies tour.

Quoting unnamed BCCI sources, the report added that if Kohli and Kumble successfully bury the hatchet, then the former India Test captain will be given a two-year extension, even before the team leaves for the West Indies tour on 20 June. Otherwise, the Caribbean tour will mark the end of his successful coaching stint with the Men in Blue.

"Both Virat and Kumble were spoken to by the CAC members and both have to agree on certain things. Perhaps, Kumble would have to take a little step back if he wants to continue as a coach," the daily quoted an unnamed source as saying.

The report noted that Kohli has tried to downplay the rift with Kumble for the greater good of the team, at a time when the defending champions have made their way into the semis.

