BCCI say they issued a reminder to the government about playing a series with Pakistan 15 days ago

New Delhi: The BCCI on Thursday said it has reminded the government a fortnight ago about the contentious issue of resuming bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan.

The Indian Cricket Board and Pakistan Cricket Board are scheduled to meet in Dubai later this month to resolve the prevailing bilateral issues.

Like many other board officials in the past, BCCI's acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary too made it clear that the decision to play Pakistan in a bilateral series rests solely with the government.

"There is nothing new in the situation. We had written to the government seeking their permission to play Pakistan three months ago. We issued them a reminder 15 days ago. We are yet to get a reply. Only the government can decide whether we can play Pakistan or not," Choudhary told PTI.

The PCB has sent a notice of intent to the BCCI claiming compensation of around USD 69.4 million for India not honouring the MoU signed between the two boards in 2014 to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023.

Under the MoU, Pakistan is supposed to host four of the six series.

A source close to development had earlier said that ICC chief executive Dave Richardson will also attend the meeting in a bid to convince Pakistan to not file a case with the ICC disputes resolution committee against the BCCI.