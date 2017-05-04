BCCI launch new kit for Team India with official team sponsors Oppo's name

Mumbai: The CEO of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Rahul Johri, on launched the new Indian team jersey with official team sponsors Oppo's name on the shirt's front in Mumbai, in the presence of some top officials of the Chinese mobile phone firm.

The Indian men cricketers are to sport the new blue jersey during the ICC Champions Trophy tournament starting in England on 1 June.

"India is the world's no. 1 ranked team and Oppo's faith in us shows their commitment to cricket as a whole and India, in particular," said Johri at the launch of the jersey along with the mobile firm's new product 'Selfie Expert F3'.

"I am confident we will work together to help cricket grow. It's a perfect marriage," he added.

Oppo and the BCCI had signed a five-year team sponsorship deal worth Rs 1,079 crore which was announced by the Board on 7 March with the contract commencing on 1 April.

"Oppo put in a record bid of Rs 1,079 crore for five years. This is almost five times the previous bid (Star India's). The second highest bid was from Vivo which was 768 crore," Johri had said on 7 March.

Diana Edulji, a member of the Supreme Court-mandated BCCI's Committee of Administrators, was among those present at the jersey launch along with two of the Board's General Managers - Prof. Ratnakar Shetty and Dr M V Sridhar.