BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary barred from convening selection meeting for Bangladesh Test

New Delhi: The BCCI selection committee meeting for the one-off Test against Bangladesh was delayed by four hours after joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary was found ineligible to convene the meeting.

The meeting was supposed to be held at 12 noon but was delayed by four hours as Chaudhary, who was present at the five-star facility, was not allowed according to chief of Committee of Administrators Vinod Rai's instruction.

It was around 12 noon that Chaudhary was told that he had to wait as he was eligible to attend the meeting. It was Rahul Johri, the CEO who convened the meeting by video conferencing.

"Amitabh Chaudhary had called a senior selection committee meeting in Delhi today (on Tuesday) to select the squad against Bangladesh. Rai and Co have immediately swung in and barred him from doing anything. The CEO is directly convening the meeting via video conference from Mumbai," a BCCI source, who was witness to every incident here, told PTI on Tuesday.

It was understood that all was not well when BCCI mandarins broke for lunch with one of the selectors Sarandeep Singh not even around.

Some of the waiting media members were told that the meeting will start at 3pm but then around 3:30pm Sarandeep was seen entering the hotel and looked clueless about when the meeting will start.

Around 4pm, he went up and joined his colleagues as the meeting started.

Tuesday's incident proved that Chaudhary probably is not authorised to function as joint secretary and will go to Dubai as BCCI representative only as he has a thorough background knowledge that investment banker Vikram Limaye will be needing for future meetings.