BCCI acknowledged me as senior-most vice-president in letter, claims DDCA veteran CK Khanna

New Delhi: Delhi's veteran cricket administrator CK Khanna on Friday claimed that he has received a letter from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), acknowledging that he is the senior-most vice-president of the board.

Khanna's claim came even as the Supreme Court on Friday modified its earlier order by which a person having a cumulative tenure of nine years in any state association and BCCI would stand disqualified from holding any position in the apex cricket body.

The apex court's modified order made it clear that the nine-year tenure of an office bearer in the state association or in the BCCI shall not be considered cumulatively, brightening the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) veteran's chances of heading the BCCI on an interim basis.

After removing Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke from the post of BCCI president and secretary, the court had said the most senior BCCI vice-president and the joint secretary would take over the interim roles of president and secretary respectively.

"I have got a letter from BCCI on 2 January where it acknowledged that I am the senior-most vice president," Khanna told PTI.