BBL, WBBL finals, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Where to watch, live streaming and who to watch out for

The Big Bash League (BBL) is all set to reach its conclusion on Saturday, with Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers clashing in the summit match in both the men's and women's tournaments, and both games are scheduled to take place in Perth on Saturday.

Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers occupied the top two slots in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) ladder. The Sixers ended with two points more than the Scorchers, to finish as the undisputed table-toppers, while Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes were the other franchises to make it to the last four.

Both teams demolished their opponents in the semis — Perth chasing the 125-run target with nine wickets and 26 balls to spare, while Dane van Niekerk and Ashleigh Gardner starred with the ball to help Sydney Sixers bowl Hobart Hurricanes out for a paltry 66 to complete a 103-run win, setting up a high-octane final at Perth's very own WACA Stadium.

In the men's event, the Scorchers are by far the most successful franchise in Australia's premier Twenty20 tournament, making it to the final in the first four editions, winning the third and fourth. Having suffered a seven-wicket loss to Melbourne Stars in the semi-final of the previous edition of the league, the Scorchers got their revenge in the first semi-final of the ongoing tournament by beating the same opponents by the exact margin.

Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, enter the final for the third time, incidentally having faced the same opposition in the summit clash of the inaugural and fourth seasons. The Sixers had chased the 157-run target set by Perth in the first edition back in the summer of 2011-12. The second final between the two sides, however, went down as one of the greatest contests in the tournament's history as Sydney Sixers' Brett Lee, playing his final competitive match, brilliantly pulled the Sixers back into contention with a couple of late wickets before Perth ultimately got home in a thrilling, see-saw encounter.

Sydney Sixers' semi-final clash against Brisbane Heat turned out to be another nail-biting showdown, with the match ending in a tie that led to the super over, in which the Sixers outscored their opponents by seven runs.

Who to watch out for:

Men: Sean Abbott (Sydney Sixers, leading wicket-taker with 20 scalps), Mitchell Johnson (THAT spell in the semi-final), Daniel Hughes (among the top run-getters who put up a lively 46 in the semi-final).

Women: Alyssa Healy and Elyse Villani (Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers respectively, both aiming to finish as the highest run-getter in the tournament), Sarah Aley (Sydney Sixers, leading wicket-taker), Emma King (stifling Brisbane Heat in the semi-final with figures of 2/17).

Where to watch: Indian fans can watch the summit clash on the various Star Sports channels (2 and HD2 for English commentary, and 3 and HD3 for Hindi).

Live streaming: One can watch the live stream of the match on Hotstar.com, both on the website as well as on the mobile app (available on iOS and Android).

Time: 08:15 IST (Women's), 13:45 IST (Men's), Saturday.