Barcelona's announce signing of Angel Di Maria after twitter account gets hacked; fans blame Neymar

FC Barcelona's woes this season, after losing Neymar's to a record transfer to PSG, continue to escalate as the Catalan club's Twitter account was hacked on Wednesday. The hackers who were up to to some fun tweeted that Barcelona completed signing of PSG's Angel Di Maria.

In a series of tweets through FC Barcelona's official twitter account, it was revealed that the account had been taken over by a group called 'OurMine'. The group, according to a report on Hindustan Times, is the same group that was responsible for hacking the accounts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google's head Sundar Pichai last year.

This has Neymar name written all over it #FCBHackpic.twitter.com/QFKedzbEi6 — Abdullah 🐥 (@AhmedAbdullah04) August 23, 2017

FC Barcelona's misfortune continued as although the club tried deleting the tweets put up by hackers, the group kept reposting the tweets. In between, fans kept discussing the hack, some jokingly blaming Neymar's for this

The club later posted a statement on twitter, acknowledging the fact that their accounts have been compromised.

Our accounts have been hacked tonight.

We’re working to solve the problem as soon as possible.

Thanks for your patience. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 23, 2017

Ever since Neymar's €222 million move to PSG, Barcelona have failed to sign any replacement for the Brazilian star, although the club has been in talks with Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele for a while now, they have struggled to make any breakthroughs on that front, compounding their frustration this summer.