Barcelona terror attack: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane shows support for victims ahead of La Liga opener

SportsAFPAug, 19 2017 17:49:23 IST

Madrid: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane sent a message of support to those affected by terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils that have left 14 people dead and over 100 injured.

"On behalf of the club, of everyone, I want to say we had a minute's silence and we are thinking of all the families of victims who were affected," Zidane said on Saturday ahead of Real's La Liga opener at Deportivo la Coruna on Sunday.

Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane awaits the start of the Spanish Supercup, first leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

File image of Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane. AP

"In these very tough moments, we just want to tell them loud and clear that we are thinking of them."

Thirteen people were killed when a van ploughed into packed crowds on Barcelona's Las Ramblas on Thursday.

Attackers struck again in the early hours of Friday morning in Cambrils, 120 kilometres south of Barcelona, where a car rammed into pedestrians, killing one person.

All games across Spain's top two divisions will be preceded by a minute's silence this weekend.

Barcelona players will also wear black armbands and shirts with 'Barcelona' replacing individual names on the back when they host Real Betis on Sunday.


Published Date: Aug 19, 2017 05:49 pm | Updated Date: Aug 19, 2017 05:49 pm


