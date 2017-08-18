Barcelona terror attack: Bundesliga, Ligue 1 to observe a minute's silence to pay tribute to victims

Berlin: The German Football League (DFL) say there will be a minute's silence at all Bundesliga matches this weekend to pay tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks in Barcelona.

The German league resumes on Friday when Bayern Munich host Bayer Leverkusen in the first match of 2017/18 season and all games across Germany's top two divisions will be preceded by a minute's silence.

The DFL wants to "express its solidarity with the Spanish people and in particular with the 15 players from Spain in the first and second divisions of the Bundesliga".

Spain's La Liga also returns on Friday under the shadow of terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils that killed 14 and left more than a hundred injured.

Spanish police have arrested four suspects over the twin attacks and killed five "suspected terrorists".

A minute's silence will also be held before Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches this weekend in tribute to the victims of Thursday's terror attacks in Spain, the French league announced on Friday.

"In a gesture of respect and solidarity with the victims of the tragedy in Barcelona yesterday, the LFP has decided to observe a minute's silence at all the matches," the LFP revealed in a statement.

The German and French marks of respect follow a decision by Spain's La Liga to stage a minute's silence across all its games in the top two divisions at the weekend.