BAI refutes reports of coach Mulyo Handoyo's tenure coming to end

New Delhi: Uncertainty loomed large over the departure of Mulyo Handoyo with Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Wednesday rubbishing reports that the Indonesian coach has decided to quit Indian badminton after a brief stint.

A few days after Mulyo departed India for a vacation, reports emerged that the Indonesian is unlikely to come back and is set to join Singapore Badminton Association.

However, BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma seemed clueless about the news.

"I am not aware of any such development," said Sarma when asked about the reports.

BAI secretary Anup Narang too refuted the reports.

"We have no such information. He has gone back home for vacation but he didn't communicate to us any such desire to quit Indian badminton," Narang said.

According to reports, Mulyo has headed home to discuss the issue with his family, who are finding it difficult to travel to India and are unwilling to shift base.

Mulyo apparently was not happy with the remuneration that he was getting in India and is mulling his options of taking a job offer from Singapore where he worked between 2001 and 2004.

Mulyo, who had guided Taufik Hidayat to his coveted gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics, is credited for improving the fitness level of the Indian shuttlers and top players such as Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu have spoken highly about his contribution in their achievement this year.