Badminton: BAI may amend constitution to bring it in line with National Sports Code guidelines

New Delhi: Badminton Association of India is looking to amend its constitution to bring it in line with the guidelines of the National Sports Code.

The BAI has circulated the proposed draft of amendments to the Executive Committee (EC) members, asking for their suggestions.

One of the proposed amendments is to have a panel of National Coaches for a two-year period.

"We are trying to amend the constitution according to the National Sports code. So it mainly deals with the age and tenure guidelines," a BAI official told PTI.

"There could be suggestions that there be a chief national coach while the selection of the team to be kept separate. So it is one post, one man."

The proposed draft of amendments was circulated among the Executive Committee (EC) members last week and it will be discussed officially during the Executive Committee Meeting in Bangalore on 11 June.

"There are 10-12 people who are sending their suggestion. BAI had asked to submit the suggestions by May 31st. The amendments has to be passed by general body. Even they will give their suggestions.

"It will be discussed on 11 June at Bengaluru but nothing will be finalised. It will take a couple of months at least," the BAI official said.