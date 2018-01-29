Australian Open champion Roger Federer trails Rafael Nadal by 155 points; Caroline Wozniacki tops WTA rankings

Paris: Roger Federer's victory in the Australian Open has taken him to within 155 points of World No 1 Rafael Nadal in the ATP rankings released on Monday.

Nadal, who was knocked out in the quarter-finals in Melbourne, has 9,760 points with Federer on 9,605.

Marin Cilic, who took Federer to five sets in the final, moves up three places to a career-high ranking of third.

Hyeon Chung is rewarded for his surprise run to the semi-finals with a 29-place leap to 29th in the world.

Caroline Wozniacki moved to the top of the WTA rankings released on Monday on the back of her first Grand Slam triumph at the Australian Open.

The 27-year-old Dane usurped Romanian Simona Halep whom she beat in an epic Melbourne final, reclaiming the number one ranking six years to the day since she last relinquished it.

Halep dropped to number two while former number one, German Angelique Kerber, who lost in the semi-finals to the Romanian, climbed seven places to ninth.

The other beaten semi-finalist, Belgium's Elise Mertens, climbed 17 spots to 20th.

American Venus Williams dropped three places to eighth following her first-round loss.