Australian Open 2018, women’s semi-finals preview: Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki continue quest for 1st Slam title

Before the Australian Open started, Serena Williams' absence ensured that the women’s draw would be an “open, unpredictable” one. There were no clear favourites, but there were a bunch of competent, worthy contenders.

While some critics mourned the lack of a dominating presence on the women’s tour, the upsets (22 seeds fell before the fourth round) through Week 1 only highlighted the depth of the talent pool on the women’s side.

And yet, after five rounds and 10 days of action, we have ended up with a strong line-up for the semi-finals – the top two seeds, a former champion and a 22-year-old rising star.

Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber and Elise Mertens are the last four women left standing, and three of them have held the No 1 ranking at some point in their career.

To add to the drama, the No 1 ranking is still on the line – World No 2 Wozniacki will take over if Halep loses in her semi-final; if they both reach the final, the champion walks away as the top-ranked player in the world.

For the record, this author made three correct predictions out of four in her pre-tournament preview. Turns out, the signs were already there for anyone watching women’s tennis in 2018 – all four of these women at least reached the final of a tournament before the Australian Open.

Halep emerged champion at Shenzhen, Kerber won the title at Sydney, Mertens defended her Hobart crown and Wozniacki was the runner-up at Auckland. They are a combined 39-1 in 2018.

Here’s a look at how the four semi-finalists have performed at Melbourne so far and how they stack up for their matches on Thursday.

Caroline Wozniacki (2) vs Elise Mertens

Head-to-head: Wozniacki leads 1-0

The last time Wozniacki was in the semi-final at Melbourne, she squandered a match point in the second set and eventually lost in three to Li Na in 2011. This year, she has been on the flip side of the same coin as she saved two match points in her second round win over Jana Fett, fighting back from 1-5 down in the third set.

Apart from her second round scare, the 27-year-old Dane hasn’t been troubled much en route the semis. She was stretched to three sets by Carla Suarez Navarro in the quarter-finals but then served the Spaniard a bagel – Wozniacki’s second of the tournament. Her quest for an elusive Grand Slam title has never looked better as she faces unseeded Mertens in the last-four.

However, Mertens' 6-4, 6-2 thrashing of fourth seed Elina Svitolina in the last-eight proved that the Belgian is no party-crasher and that she fully deserves her place in the semi-finals. Mertens is on a 10-match winning streak, 15 in main draws on Australian soil stretching back to her 2017 title at Hobart.

It was the Hobart title that catalysed her rise in rankings over the next 12 months. Ranked outside the 120 back then, Mertens came through qualifying at the International tournament. She was supposed to play in the qualifying of the Australian Open the following week, but she unexpectedly made a deep run at Hobart. The Belgian chose to skip the Grand Slam qualifying and then went on to lift her first WTA trophy.

Mertens also reached the final at Istanbul and made semi-final runs at Bastad, New Haven and Luxembourg. She ended the season at a career-high 35.

While Wozniacki will be playing in her seventh Major semi-final in her 43rd Grand Slam appearance, for Mertens this will be her first Major semi-final in only her fifth Grand Slam appearance. But the 22-year-old’s lack of experience is countered by her nothing-to-lose attitude. The World No 37 hasn’t dropped a set over her last five rounds and has played aggressive tennis to get past dangerous opponents like Daria Gavrilova, Alize Cornet, Petra Martic and then Svitolina.

Against Wozniacki’s counter-punching style of play, Mertens will need to take the ball early. Wozniacki’s movement is exceptional and it will be crucial for the Belgian to stay patient in long rallies. In their only previous meeting, it was the Dane who won 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 on the clay at Bastad in 2017.

The second seed is the overwhelming favourite to win this match, and given her past record and current form, she should be able to progress to her third Grand Slam final.

Simona Halep (1) vs Angelqiue Kerber (21)

Head-to-head:Tied at 4-4

On this day a year ago, Kerber was the World No 1. Currently, that crown belongs to Halep. The two women will clash in a blockbuster semi-final at Melbourne.

After suffering a slump in 2017, Kerber is back! If there were any doubts about it, the German’s 6-1, 6-2 demolition of Madison Keys in 51 minutes in the semi-final erased them. In fact, her 14-win unbeaten record in 2018 (including the Hopman Cup) has signified that she is playing at a level which is even higher than her two-Major winning form in 2016.

Kerber’s takedown of 2008 champion Maria Sharapova in the third round was impressive; but her fightback from a set down against Su-Wei Hsieh spoke volumes about her ability to adapt in a match and think on her feet. The fourth round match against Hsieh was the only time that Kerber dropped a set in this tournament.

The 30-year-old is playing some of the best tennis of her life, and she is eager to lift the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy for the second time in her career.

Standing in Kerber’s path is in-form top seed Halep. The Romanian is playing in her fifth Grand Slam semi-final but she has won just two, both at Roland Garros. However, Halep has already broken new ground at the Australian Open this year by making the semi-finals, a feat she had failed to achieve in her previous seven appearance at Melbourne Park.

When Kerber won her maiden Grand Slam title in 2016 at the Australian Open, she saved a match point in her opening round. Halep, who is also aiming to win her maiden Grand Slam title, saved three in her third-round victory over Lauren Davis. That marathon contest lasted three hours and 44 minutes with Halep winning 15-13 in the final set.

Kerber and Halep have split their previous eight matches between them, but Halep leads the head-to-head on hard courts by 4-2. Kerber will draw some confidence from the fact that she has won their last two encounters, and their only meeting at a Grand Slam – the quarter-final of Wimbledon 2016.

In their match on Thursday, expect a lot of long, gruelling rallies. Both players are counter-punchers who can transition from defence to attack in the blink of an eye. Both of them have been striking the ball extremely well and are two of the fastest movers on the WTA tour. Another marathon three-setter is on the cards when they take to court.

This semi-final against a high-flying Kerber will be a tough test for Halep’s title-winning ambitions, and if she comes through unscathed, she could become the first No 1 since Serena in 2015 to win the Australian Open.