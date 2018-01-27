Australian Open 2018: World No 1 rank at stake as Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki battle for first Grand Slam title

Melbourne: Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki will compete in Saturday's Australian Open final with the winner at Rod Laver Arena not only guaranteed a long-awaited maiden Grand Slam title but also the World No 1 ranking in the game of thrones that women's tennis has become in Serena Williams' absence.

The final will be the first between two non-Slam winners in 38 years since Hana Mandlikova beat home favourite Wendy Turnbull in 1980.

Here's a look at some of the interesting facts and figures ahead of the much-awaited final:

Rare meeting of top seeds

The final will be only the 17th time in Australian Open history that the No 1 and No 2 seeds have met for the title. First and second seeds have shared the meetings with eight wins each. The last time the top two met was in 2015 when Serena Williams beat second-seeded Maria Sharapova. The last time a second seed beat the first for the title was in 2000 when Lindsay Davenport overcame Martina Hingis.

Back from the brink

It is the first time in Grand Slam history that both finalists have saved match points earlier in the tournament. Halep is the first to do it in multiple matches and still reach the final. She had to save three match points in the third round against Lauren Davis and two more against Angelique Kerber in the semi-final. Wozniacki saved two against unseeded Jana Fett in the second round. Kerber was the last player to win a Slam after saving match points — in 2016 in her first round win over Misaki Doi.

Long journey back to top

If Wozniacki wins the final she will regain the number one spot exactly six years after last holding the position — the longest gap between stints at the top since computerised rankings were introduced in 1975. She would beat the record of Serena Williams who went five years and 29 days between spells as number one.

Sowing seeds of success

In the Open Era, the top seed at the Australian Open has claimed the title on 20 occasions — including 10 of 15 years between 1983 and 1997. If Halep wins she will be the first top seed to win since Serena Williams in 2015 and the Romanian will extend her stay as number one to 17 weeks, having first hit the top in October 2017.

Finals come in threes

Wozniacki has now reached the final at her last three successive tournaments — the 2017 WTA Finals (defeating Venus Williams), 2018 Auckland (lost to Julia Goerges) and now the 2018 Australian Open. She has won 14 of her last 16 matches. Halep has reached the final in her last two, winning in Shenzhen and is currently on an 11-match unbeaten streak.

Facts and figures

Caroline Wozniacki: Age - 27; World ranking - 2; Prize money - $26,856,094; Career titles - 27; Grand Slam titles - 0; Australian Open best - Final (2018)

After having to deny retirement rumours just over a year ago, the Dane came to Melbourne with her eye on regaining the top world ranking six years after she last held it. The 27-year-old closed 2017 with a first career victory over Venus Williams at the WTA Tour Finals in Singapore and opened 2018 with a run to the final in Auckland. Reached six finals last year before finally getting over the winning line in Tokyo in September, and has hardly missed a beat since. Has risen from 19th to second in the world in 12 months and is now in her third Grand Slam final and first in Australia. She lost the other two, both at the US Open, in 2009 and 2014.

Road to final

1st round: bt Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania) 6-2, 6-3

2nd round: bt Jana Fett (Croatia) 3-6, 6-2, 7-5

3rd round: bt Kiki Bertens (Netherlands x30) 6-4, 6-3

4th round: bt Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia x19) 6-3, 6-0

Quarter-final: bt Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2

Semi-final: bt Elise Mertens (Belgium) 6-3, 7-6 (7/2)

Simona Halep: Age - 26; World ranking - 1; Prize money - $20,912,291; Career titles - 16; Grand Slam titles - 0; Australian Open best - Finals (2018)

The World No 1, who cites Justine Henin and Roger Federer as her inspirations, fell in the first round at Melbourne Park in both the past two years but has hit the ground running in 2018. Halep said she had enjoyed "as good a pre-season as she could remember" as she swept to both singles and doubles titles at the Shenzhen Open. An aggressive baseliner, the 26-year-old Romanian won in Madrid, Bucharest and Montreal last season and reached four other finals including the French Open, where she lost an epic three-setter to Jelena Ostapenko. Halep has never won a Grand Slam, with her best efforts so far making the final twice at Roland Garros, in 2017 and 2014.

Road to final

1st round: bt Destanee Aiava (Australia) 7-6 (7/5), 6-1

2nd round: bt Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-2, 6-2

3rd round: bt Lauren Davis (USA) 4-6, 6-4, 15-13

4th round: bt Naomi Osaka (Japan) 6-3, 6-2

Quarter-final: bt Elina Pliskova (Czech Republic x6) 6-3, 6-2

Semi-final: bt Angelique Kerber (Germany x21) 6-3, 4-6, 9-7

Head-to-head: Wozniacki leads 4-2 (tournament, surface, round, winner, score)

2017 Singapore, Hard, first round: Wozniacki 6-0, 6-2

2017 Eastbourne, Grass, quarter-final: Wozniacki 5-7. 6-4, 6-1

2015 Stuttgart, Clay, semi-final: Wozniacki 7-5, 5-7, 6-2

2015 Dubai, Hard, Round of 16: Halep 2-6, 6-1, 6-1

2013 New Haven, Hard, semi-final: Halep 6-2, 7-5

2012 Dubai, Hard, Round of 16: Wozniacki 6-2, 6-3

