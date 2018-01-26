Australian Open 2018, women's final: When and where to watch Simona Halep vs Caroline Wozniacki, coverage on TV and live streaming

Simona Halep will face No 2 Caroline Wozniacki in the Australian Open final on Saturday, with one of them guaranteed to win a first Grand Slam title.

The winner will also be World No 1 when the next rankings are released. Wozniacki, who beat Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-6(2) in one and a half hours in the first semi-final, hasn't held the top ranking in six years.

Halep saved two match points and needed four of her own against 2016 champion Angelique Kerber before winning 6-3, 4-6, 9-7 in the semi-finals.

For Halep, playing in her first Grand Slam as the top seeded player, it's a first Major final beyond the clay courts of Roland Garros. She lost French Open finals to Jelena Ostapenko last year — having led by a set and a break — and to Maria Sharapova in 2014.

For Wozniacki, it's her first Grand Slam final outside of America. The two-time US Open runner-up also had to save match points to reach her first Australian Open final. She rallied from 5-1 down in the third set of her second-round win and said she's been "playing with the house money" ever since.

Previous Australian Open winners have saved match points en route to the final, but no woman has done it in two matches.

Here's all you need to know about watching the women's singles final live.

When and where will the Australian Open women's singles final be played?

The Australian Open women's singles final will be played at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park on 27 January. Top seed Simona Halep will face second-seeded Carolinze Wozniacki.

How do I watch the final live?

The Halep vs Wozniacki final will be broadcast on SONY SIX and SONY TEN2.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live coverage of the match will start at 2 pm IST.

Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com.

With inputs from AP