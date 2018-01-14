Australian Open 2018: When and where to watch the year's first Grand Slam, coverage on TV and live streaming

With Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic among the walking wounded and Serena Williams already deciding not to defend her title, injuries and absentees have been the focus of attention ahead of the Australian Open.

That's not bothering Roger Federer, who is returning as defending champion just 12 months after entering the season-opening Grand Slam tournament seeded 17th and uncertain of his prospects after six months off the tour with an injured left knee.

Venus Williams led the WTA Tour in prize money last year ahead of Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza and Simona Halep, who ended the year at No 1.

Muguruza is in the same quarter as US Open finalist Madison Keys, Australian Open 2016 champion Kerber and five-time major winner Maria Sharapova, returning to Melbourne two years after a failed doping test here led to a 15-month suspension.

No 2 Caroline Wozniacki, who hasn't won a major and last appeared in a Grand Slam final in 2014, is on the bottom half of the draw with Williams and has French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and last year's Australian semifinalist CoCo Vandeweghe in her quarter.

When and where will be the Australian Open 2018 be played?

The Australian Open 2018 will be played from 15 to 28 January in Melbourne in Australia.

Where do I watch the matches live on television?

In India, SONY Pictures Networks India hold the broadcast rights for the Australian Open 2018. SONY SIX, SONY SIX HD, SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 2 HD will show the matches in India. The morning session will start at 5.30 am IST while the evening session will begine at 1.30 pm IST.

The finals of the women's singles draw will be played on 27 January at 2 pm IST. The finals of the men's singles draw will be played on 28 January at 2 pm IST.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the matches?

The Australian Open 2018 can be live streamed on SonyLiv app.

With inputs from AP